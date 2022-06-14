Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Expands By 50.2%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

AUGG stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

