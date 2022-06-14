Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Decreases By 31.9%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

