Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Declines By 32.1%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,565,700 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 18,495,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BPCGF stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPCGF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Comercial Português to €0.18 ($0.19) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

