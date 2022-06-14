Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Declines By 32.4%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 948,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 712.2 days.
BKHPF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $10.32.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)
