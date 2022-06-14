Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Declines By 32.4%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 948,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 712.2 days.

BKHPF opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $10.32.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

