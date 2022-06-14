Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Declines By 32.4%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 256,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,105. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 244.31% and a net margin of 34.52%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

