Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Grows By 55.0%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 589.0 days.

BLRDF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

