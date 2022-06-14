Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Decreases By 33.1%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 227,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

