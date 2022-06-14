Short Interest in Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Declines By 33.3%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BOIRF opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Boiron has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54.

Get Boiron alerts:

Boiron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and Sédatif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.