Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Drops By 32.0%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,416,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 15th total of 5,024,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 854.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

