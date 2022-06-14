Short Interest in CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Decreases By 30.7%

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ATNFW stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

