Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Expands By 51.8%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPXWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

