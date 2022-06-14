Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Expands By 58.3%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

CADNF stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

