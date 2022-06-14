Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Decreases By 35.5%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CPARW opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares during the last quarter.

