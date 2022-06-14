Short Interest in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Declines By 32.7%

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CDK stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after buying an additional 2,635,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after buying an additional 2,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $51,459,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 954,088 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

