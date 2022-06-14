Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Decreases By 33.1%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,289,500 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 15th total of 39,309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,788.4 days.

OTCMKTS SNPMF remained flat at $$0.47 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

