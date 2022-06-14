Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Grows By 50.0%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CHYCY stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Chiyoda has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

