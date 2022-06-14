Short Interest in Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Grows By 50.0%

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of CHYCY stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Chiyoda has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.34.
About Chiyoda (Get Rating)
