Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Declines By 29.4%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 298,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.