Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Grows By 54.4%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

