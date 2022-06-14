Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Rises By 49.8%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,828.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

