Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Drops By 29.5%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DCRD stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $4,935,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,944,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,948,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

