Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Drops By 34.5%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

DDF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

