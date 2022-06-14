Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Declines By 30.7%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 950,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dogness (International) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,188,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOGZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 3,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Dogness has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

