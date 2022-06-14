Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Drops By 31.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

