Short Interest in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Drops By 31.6%

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $20.14.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.