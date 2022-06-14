Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Drops By 28.9%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Dufry has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Several analysts have commented on DUFRY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dufry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

