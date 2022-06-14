Short Interest in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expands By 47.1%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,700 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 300,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get DZS alerts:

NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,799. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $451.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DZS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DZS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DZS by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.