Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Rises By 50.0%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 986,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ECOR stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 283.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,996 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

