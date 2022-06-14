Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Decreases By 30.9%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82,345 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

ECF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,005. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.