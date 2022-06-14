Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expands By 64.5%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.
In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
EVFM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 3,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,972. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.