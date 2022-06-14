Short Interest in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expands By 64.5%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 472,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVFM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 3,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,972. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

