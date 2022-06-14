Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Drops By 30.2%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $275,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

