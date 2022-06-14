Short Interest in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Drops By 30.2%

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.
In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE FNF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $56.44.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.