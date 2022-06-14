Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Expands By 63.6%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FEI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,662. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

