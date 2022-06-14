Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Increases By 50.3%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,801.0 days.
FRCEF stock remained flat at $$3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.
Fletcher Building Company Profile (Get Rating)
