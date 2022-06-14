Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Increases By 50.3%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,801.0 days.

FRCEF stock remained flat at $$3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.