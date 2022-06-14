Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Drops By 33.2%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the May 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HERA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

