Short Interest in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Grows By 58.4%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 667,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Global Consumer Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

