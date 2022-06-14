Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Declines By 28.6%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.39. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 55.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

