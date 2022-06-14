Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Decreases By 30.3%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 364,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ POTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.79. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Global X Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $92.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

