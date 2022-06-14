Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Expands By 57.1%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded down 1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 8.00. 182,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,746. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 52-week low of 7.82 and a 52-week high of 73.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is 19.99.
