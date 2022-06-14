Short Interest in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Decreases By 33.4%

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GreenBox POS stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 78,177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 71.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

