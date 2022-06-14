Short Interest in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Decreases By 33.4%

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of GreenBox POS stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. GreenBox POS has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About GreenBox POS
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
