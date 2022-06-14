Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Decreases By 31.0%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

GOF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,584. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%.

In related news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $228,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,984.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187,527 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

