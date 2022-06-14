Short Interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Decreases By 28.5%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 36.56%.

In other news, Director Walter Frederick Walker acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $29,058.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

