Short Interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Declines By 33.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. 60,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,091. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUYA. HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

