Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Increases By 66.7%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,492.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMDZF. Barclays lowered their price target on IMCD from €160.00 ($166.67) to €135.00 ($140.63) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. ING Group raised IMCD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMCD from €166.00 ($172.92) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

IMDZF stock opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $143.48 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.28.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

