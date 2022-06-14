Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Drops By 29.4%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

INM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

