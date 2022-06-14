Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Rises By 60.8%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of INCR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. InterCure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $244.90 million and a P/E ratio of 46.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter.
About InterCure (Get Rating)
InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterCure (INCR)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.