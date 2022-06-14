Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Rises By 60.8%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 85,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of INCR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. InterCure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $244.90 million and a P/E ratio of 46.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $27.29 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in InterCure during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in InterCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

