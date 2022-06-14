Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 32.7%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:PIZ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. 29,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,294. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.