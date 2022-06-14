Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 32.7%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NASDAQ:PIZ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. 29,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,294. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
