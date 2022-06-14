Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Grows By 50.0%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBWD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,708. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.