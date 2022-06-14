Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Grows By 50.0%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBWD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,708. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.
