Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Decreases By 35.9%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $118.63.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
