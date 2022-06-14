Short Interest in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Decreases By 35.9%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.9% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the period.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

