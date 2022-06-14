Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Declines By 34.7%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ITCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

NYSE:ITCB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 24,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.