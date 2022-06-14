Short Interest in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Decreases By 33.3%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:ITTOY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

