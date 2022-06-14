Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Increases By 60.6%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kernel Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Kernel Group has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.35.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 495,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 167,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kernel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 728,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.