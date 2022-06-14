Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Grows By 66.7%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 46.14%.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

