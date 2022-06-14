Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Grows By 66.7%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.2884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 46.14%.
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
